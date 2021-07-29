Workington child sex chat man caught by online hunters
- Published
A man has been jailed after being caught sending sexual messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.
Matthew Ferguson sent messages to the girl, who was really an online vigilante group, over a four-week period, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was arrested at his home in Workington in March after the group confronted him on his doorstep.
Ferguson, 38, of King Street, was jailed for 45 months after admitting five offences.
'Repulsive'
In the messages, he made graphic suggestions and sent a crude photograph of himself, the court heard.
Ferguson's offences included attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
Anthony Parkinson, mitigating, said Ferguson accepted his actions were "repulsive" and "wrong".
Recorder Andrew Nuttall said Ferguson had a low IQ which was on the cusp of a learning disability.
Ferguson must also comply with the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and sign the sex offenders register.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.