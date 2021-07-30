Parton landslide: Community rallies as worries grow
- Published
A community is rallying around to help families evacuated from their homes by a landslide which appeared following days of heavy rain.
Cracks began to appear in the large hill behind houses on Main Street in Parton, west Cumbria, on Wednesday.
Many families have spent their second night in temporary accommodation while more permanent plans are arranged.
The closure of a main route through the village has also now been extended to 18 months.
Other people living not as close to the hill and who have been able to stay in their homes are planning to meet those who have been evacuated to see how they can "move forward as a village".
As the rainfall continues, a team of geotechnical engineers are also assessing the landslip and working out how to make the area safe.
The steep hill where the cracks appeared is directly behind a row of homes, a play park and the village school, St Bridget's, which is attended by 99 children.
Cumbria Highways senior manager Karl Melville said: "It's too early to say as to how much of the embankment could potentially come down, we're talking thousands of tonnes rather than hundreds of tonnes.
"It's a very complex piece of work that we're doing in resolving the issue, but also ascertaining land ownership."
Andrew Barton, whose back garden is about 20ft (6m) from where the cracks have opened up, said there were people who had lived in Parton for 70 years and they had "never known anything like it".
He said that as far as he knows, there are not any mines in the immediate area.
Mr Barton said: "It's just upheaval really, the main thing is that everyone is safe and no one has been hurt.
"It's just you've got to imagine the thought of your home being taken away for six months and we're faced with that.
"It's daunting, the work is going to take a long time to repair."
The county council, which is responsible for roads, has extended a closure order for Main Street to 18 months.
It had initially put the closure at six months while work was carried out to stabilise the embankment.
Mr Barton said the thought of work taking that amount of time was "daunting" but added the help from friends and family had been "heartening".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.