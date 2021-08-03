Covid: Barrow BAE and Lancastle create protective hoods
A firm that normally makes submarines has produced a full-head covering to protect NHS workers from coronavirus.
BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness developed the "Morecambe Bay Hood" for staff in South Cumbria and Lancashire.
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) said it was a "game-changer".
It asked BAE to help design the hood after the firm 3D printed face shields and specialist hooks for isolation cubicles earlier in the pandemic.
The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) covers the whole head and delivers continuous clean filtered air to reduce "fogging".
It will replace current protective hoods created for industrial rather than clinical use and more traditional PPE which staff have said is uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time.
Palliative medicine consultant Dr Sarah Price said the hood felt safe and was easy to clean.
"The whole of your face is on show for those interactions that really matter," she said.
"These things are real game-changers."
BAE Systems Submarines managing director Steve Timms said the firm was "proud" to donate technical expertise and more than 2,000 hours "to help our community and society overcome this technical challenge at a time of real need".
The hoods will be made in Barrow and Lancaster as part of a collaboration with Lancashire firm Lancastle.
Owner Neville Clokey said there was "a feeling of satisfaction in being able to give something back".
"My wife is a former nurse and both of our children were born at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary so it has been great to be part of this," he said.
