Whitehaven 19th Century harbour lighthouses to be restored
Two 19th Century harbour lighthouses will be fully restored after £144,000 of funding was secured.
Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners said work will begin on 16 August after money was sourced from a Sellafield fund and donations from local residents and businesses.
Whitehaven Town Council said the two lighthouses are "iconic landmarks".
The lighthouse on the west pier was completed in 1839 while the north pier's was built two years later.
John Baker, chief executive of Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners, said: "First and foremost we want to say a big thank you to everyone that has made this project possible.
"The harbour is a beacon for our town and it's important we look after it and protect it so it can be enjoyed and loved by generations to come."
The ironwork, timber, glazing and masonry work of each tower will be restored with the work due to be completed by mid-October, a spokesman for the commissioners said.
Chris Hayes from Whitehaven Town Council said: "We are delighted that Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners and their assembled partners are renovating these iconic landmarks.
"We know how passionate everyone is about these buildings and we look forward to seeing their reaction to them once they are fully restored."
