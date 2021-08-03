Cumbria crash: Cyclist, 80, dies in collision with van on A590
- Published
An 80-year-old cyclist has died in a collision with a van.
It happened on the A590 close to the junction with Bridge End Garage, near Levens, Cumbria, at about midday and closed part of the road for hours.
The man on the bicycle, who was from Lancashire, died at the scene. The van driver, a man in his 20s from Barrow, was uninjured.
Witnesses and people with dashcam footage are being asked to contact Cumbria Police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.