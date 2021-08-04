River Kent 'serious fish kill' probed by Environment Agency
- Published
The Environment Agency is investigating the death of thousands of fish from pollution.
The "serious fish kill" happened on 23 July on the River Kent near Wattsfield Road in Kendal, Cumbria.
The agency believes it has identified the cause but is appealing for information.
Officers found "significant pollution" and dead fish including minnows, stone loach, sticklebacks and white-clawed crayfish, which are protected.
The agency said it was currently considering it as a "category one" environmental incident, the most serious type.
Pictures were posted on social media at the time showing fish "suffocated by stagnant effluent".
Sad news was passed on to us today of a major pollution incident on the River Kent.— BENEATH BRITISH WATERS Our Freshwater Planet (@UnderwaterMedia) July 24, 2021
Numbers of dead fish were estimated to be in the thousands.
This is called progress, it is becoming a weekly occurrence pic.twitter.com/XDq0bBCfNK
An agency spokesman said: "A serious environmental offence was committed that day and we are determined to identify those parties responsible.
"The River Kent is a popular local walking and fishing area and members of the public may hold vital video footage and photographs that may of use to the investigation."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.