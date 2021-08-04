BBC News

River Kent 'serious fish kill' probed by Environment Agency

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe pollution killed fish in the River Kent near Wattsfield Road in Kendal

The Environment Agency is investigating the death of thousands of fish from pollution.

The "serious fish kill" happened on 23 July on the River Kent near Wattsfield Road in Kendal, Cumbria.

The agency believes it has identified the cause but is appealing for information.

Officers found "significant pollution" and dead fish including minnows, stone loach, sticklebacks and white-clawed crayfish, which are protected.

The agency said it was currently considering it as a "category one" environmental incident, the most serious type.

Pictures were posted on social media at the time showing fish "suffocated by stagnant effluent".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

An agency spokesman said: "A serious environmental offence was committed that day and we are determined to identify those parties responsible.

"The River Kent is a popular local walking and fishing area and members of the public may hold vital video footage and photographs that may of use to the investigation."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.