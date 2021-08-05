Parton landslip: Evacuees allowed to return home
- Published
People whose properties were evacuated last week because of a suspected landslide are being allowed to return to their homes.
Concerns were raised on 28 July over cracks on a hillside above Main Street in Parton, Cumbria, although inspectors believe the slip was not recent.
Cumbria County Council said the cordon area can be reduced and "the majority" of residents can "safely return".
Two of the 14 homes evacuated and the village school remain out of bounds.
A council spokesman said those buildings will remain inside a cordon "for several weeks as a minimum".
Engineers have been surveying the hillside and confirmed there "has been some slippage to the bank but it's not clear when this occurred", the spokesman said.
"There is no evidence to show a recent landslip - engineers believe the cracking that was reported to be a landslip is the dying off of some vegetation as a result of the recent dry weather.
"The noise that was reported to have been a landslip cannot be accounted for from the evidence gained through site surveys and would appear to have been from another source."
Further tests will be carried out and the advice remains there is a risk in the "immediate vicinity of the bank" which affects St Bridget's Primary School, the playground and the two neighbouring homes.
The council said it was looking for a site where it could relocate the school in time for the end of the summer holidays in September.
"A preferred location is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week and would be built using temporary classroom buildings," the spokesman said.
"The county council and multi-agency partners would like to thank the affected residents and wider community in Parton for their patience and cooperation," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.