Kendal woman jailed for beating blind husband with sword
- Published
A woman has been jailed for repeatedly beating her blind husband with a wooden sword and other weapons.
Donna Moore, 50, who also used the surname White, married the man less than a year after they met in 2018 and he moved into her home in Kendal.
Carlisle Crown Court heard she would beat him with a wooden samurai sword and her hands, which left him with broken bones.
Moore admitted three actual bodily harm assaults and was jailed for 12 months.
She also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and was handed a three year restraining order.
The court heard her husband was registered blind, needed a stick and had other difficulties.
He told police that during the beatings "the blows just kept coming so I never had the chance to stop her or protect myself".
Moore left her husband with a fractured nose, fractured finger and a dislodged tooth.
'Worse during lockdown'
The court was told that the man lost contact with family and friends as Moore took the lead in their relationship.
When concerns grew over his wellbeing, a charity worker called at his home and saw dried blood around his mouth and scratches on his face, hands and arms.
Police officers then visited in May 2020 but were told by Moore she had coronavirus.
When one PC called for an ambulance, Moore sprayed the officer from an aerosol bottle, the court heard.
Her husband later told police how the assaults began around November 2019, and that things "got worse during lockdown".
Prosecutor Tim Evans said: "The assaults involved him being struck with her hands but progressed to him being beaten with weapons.
"Ironically, the weapon of choice was a wooden samurai sword that had been given to him by his dad and was seized from the address.
"She would beat him 'over and over again' with the edge of the sword on the arms, back, legs and bottom."
