Aspatria Music Festival committee member stole £13,000
A man has admitted stealing more than £13,000 from a music festival which aims to raise money for charities.
Matthew Turnbull, who was a committee member for the event based in Aspatria, Cumbria, transferred the funds into his PayPal account between June and September last year.
Appearing at Carlisle Magistrates' Court, the 28-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of theft.
He was bailed and will be sentenced at the city's crown court next month.
The court heard Turnbull, of St Mungo's Park, Aspatria, had no previous convictions.
Formerly known as Sealy Spyatstock, the Aspatria Music Festival is a three-day, 1,500-capacity event held in the grounds of the town's rugby club.
It was established in 2013 in aid of congenital diaphragmatic hernia charity CDH UK.
