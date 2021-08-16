Otter cub found in stream 'crying for mother' rescued by RSPCA
- Published
A young otter cub which was found crying out for its mother was rescued by the RSPCA.
A member of the public contacted the charity after spotting the cub sitting in a beck near Windermere alone and in a distressed state.
An officer scooped the youngster up in a net and it was taken to a wildlife centre where staff named it "Windy" after the location it was found.
Once old enough, in about 12 months, the cub will be released into the wild.
RSPCA officer Martyn Fletcher said the youngster was making contact calls to its mother, and unusually did not attempt to escape when he approached.
He said: "I have no idea why the otter was alone and wonder if his mother has been killed perhaps in a road accident.
"Windy himself seemed in good health but there was clearly something wrong with him as the person who spotted him said he did not move from the spot where he was sitting for a few hours.
"Windy seems to be quite lively now in our care so his condition will be monitored and he will be cared for until he is ready to be released back into the wild."
Lee Stewart, manager at the RSPCA's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, near Nantwich, Cheshire, said: "Otters have struggled over the years and they are certainly making a comeback in the wild, hence why we are seeing more arriving at the centre.
"Rehabilitation is very specialised and you need to have suitable facilities to care for them.
"Young otter cubs can be with us for up to 12 months before they can be returned to the wild so their care is not only time consuming but very expensive."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.