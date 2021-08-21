Flood warning service goes live for 500 Cumbria homes
Published
A new flood warning system covering more than 500 homes has gone live.
The Environment Agency said it would cover 515 homes at Cairn Beck and Trout Beck at Warwick Bridge near Carlisle, Brampton Beck at Brampton and the River Rothay at Grasmere in the South Lakes.
Affected people will be automatically enrolled via their mobile network.
Stewart Mounsey, area flood and coastal risk manager for Cumbria, said it was impossible to prevent all flooding.
He said: "We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.
"However, the climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding - so we're working to make communities more resilient."
The system has three stages of warning:
- Flood Alert meaning people should pack a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they wouldn't want to lose if flooding were to take place
- Flood Warning meaning people should turn off gas, water and electricity and move family and pets to safety
- Severe Flood Warning meaning there is immediate danger and people should follow advice from emergency services
Matthew Starmer, who lives in Warwick Bridge which was flooded in 2015, welcomed the new system.
He said: "If you get that early warning you're going to feel much more comfortable, much more secure in your home, even if it just gives you the ability to put some additional measures in place like sandbagging."
