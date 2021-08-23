Whitbeck crash: Motorcyclist dies in four-vehicle collision
A motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle collision in Cumbria.
Lee Chorley, who was 31 and of Dalton-in-Furness, was fatally injured in the crash involving three motorcycles and a Mercedes A-Class on the A595 at Whitbeck on Sunday.
Another motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.
The third was uninjured, as was the driver of the car.
Cumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to contact the force.
