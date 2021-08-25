BBC News

Carlisle girl, 14, airlifted to hospital after e-scooter fall

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe teenage girl fell off the e-scooter on Crosshill Drive in Carlisle

A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after suffering head injuries when she fell from an electric scooter.

Emergency services were called to Crosshill Drive, Carlisle, at about 12:25 GMT.

She was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by the North West Air Ambulance.

Cumbria Police has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.