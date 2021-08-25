Carlisle girl, 14, airlifted to hospital after e-scooter fall
A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after suffering head injuries when she fell from an electric scooter.
Emergency services were called to Crosshill Drive, Carlisle, at about 12:25 GMT.
She was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by the North West Air Ambulance.
Cumbria Police has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
