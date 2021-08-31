Barefoot walker Matt Scott completes Bob Graham Round in 55 hours
A walker has completed a notoriously gruelling Lake District route in bare feet in memory of his mother.
Matt Scott took 55 hours to finish the Bob Graham Round, which involves crossing 42 fells over 66 miles (106km) with 26,900ft (8.2km) of ascent.
He raised £1,500 for Cancer Research UK in memory of his mother Angela, who died in 2018.
The 38-year-old said it would "take a long time" for his feet to "forgive me for this".
Mr Scott, from Great Clifton near Workington, completed his challenge over the Bank Holiday weekend but it took him longer than intended.
"I planned to do it in 33 hours, which would have been a challenge, but it took 54 with no sleep," he said.
"I'd done most of the five legs in bare feet in training but I'd only done a single leg at a time. The cumulative fatigue and pain effect made it so much tougher."
Mr Scott said his "puncture wounds are bad" and he also suffered a lot of stubbed toes.
"It's amazing to have got through it," he said. "When I think back to it now it does make me cringe a bit. It's not something I will be doing again."
Mr Scott said he was energised by friends and family along the route and those who welcomed him to the finishing spot at the Moot Hall in Keswick where he "wolfed down" a pizza with doner-meat and chips.
"There were a lot of dark times during the walk but the feeling of getting to the end of it was unbelievable.
"I do love a challenge and I certainly will do some more things to stretch what I can do as an individual but it won't be involving bare feet over rocks."
