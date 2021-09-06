REME recruit's 30 hour-swim through 11 lakes for charity
An aircraft technician who spent more than 30 hours swimming 11 lakes in five days said she felt "humbled" after completing the challenge.
Elly Kent, from Southampton, started at Coniston and worked clockwise to end at Windermere in the Lake District, completing 40 miles (64 km).
She said she kept going despite the cold thanks to the "priceless views" and cups of tea from her helpers.
The 26-year-old said it "made her feel like a little fish in beautiful ponds".
So far Ms Kent, of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), has raised more than £1,750 for its charity which helps ex-recruits experiencing financial difficulties.
The challenge also raised funds for CALM the (Campaign against living miserably).
She said: "I couldn't have asked for a better five days or better support crew. At times it was so cold my skin felt like wax, but they kept me going.
"They fed me, watered me and drove me around and kept me sane. I loved every painstaking second.
"It was honestly so surreal. Some sunset swims, some dark cold ones, some sunny ones, some strong under currents, some choppy waters, some empty lakes and extremely calm waters.
"Swimming in such beautiful places made me feel like a little fish in a big, beautiful ponds."
One of the highlights was swimming Wastwater, which is only three miles long, but 260ft deep and "eerily quiet", Ms Kent said.
Other lakes included Loweswater, Crummock water, Buttermere, Bassenthwaite and Grasmere.
Isaac Reeson, 24, from Minehead, in Somerset, also a REME aircraft technician, helped plan the challenge and did the driving for the 500-mile (804 km) trip.
He said: "The water was very choppy at times, but Elly did amazingly well and never gave up."
