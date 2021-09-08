Ryan Duffy and Ellie Marsden killed in Drybeck van crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a couple who were killed when the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road.
Ryan Duffy, 24, and Ellie Marsden, 20, both from Wigan, died when the vehicle left the B6260 near Drybeck, Cumbria, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday.
Mr Duffy's mother said he was a "kind-hearted, fun-loving, happy, son, grandson, nephew and friend to many".
Ms Marsden's family said her beauty was "breath-taking both inside and out" and they were "heartbroken for eternity".
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Cumbria Police said.
Mr Duffy's mother said her son, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, "lived for his family and friends and was devoted to his girlfriend Ellie".
She added: "He had a big heart and personality and was adored by all who knew him.
"We are devastated as a family at his passing, he will be sorely missed every single day until we meet him again. As his mum he was my entire world and I will be lost without him."
'Loving human being'
Ms Marsden's family said she attended All Saints' Primary School and then Golborne High School.
"Every single school report was glowing with the same reputation of being a lovely girl, a pleasure to teach, kind, caring and gives her all," they said.
She then worked as a care assistant at Golborne Day Centre, completing her health and social care apprenticeship and winning the newcomer of the year award.
"Ellie absolutely loved this job, she loved the staff like family and more importantly she loved all of the elderly clients that she cared for, having time for each and every one of them," they added.
"We are so thankful for the precious 20 years that we got with Ellie and watching her grow up into the most amazing, loving human being and our hearts burst with pride."
