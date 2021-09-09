Tom Cruise in Lake District for Mission: Impossible filming
Hollywood star Tom Cruise has parachuted into the Lake District as filming for the next Mission: Impossible film continues.
The 59-year-old, who has been filming the seventh film in the franchise around the UK, leapt from a helicopter and glided into the Buttermere area.
Fans said they were "very surprised" at the encounter, adding he was "lovely".
The actor has played secret agent Ethan Hunt in six Mission: Impossible films, the first in 1996.
Fans Sarah Lomax, Amanda Cockton and Jill Johnston watched him jump from the helicopter four times, after which he came over to speak to them.
"He asked how we were doing and if we were local," Ms Lomax said.
"We were talking about the film and he was saying how he loves jumping out of the plane and he has been hiking around here quite a few times."
Ms Johnston said: "We were like three giddy school girls. It was lovely.
"He wasn't in a rush to get off and treated us like friends.
"Then he got in his helicopter and flew off."
Cruise has previously been seen filming in Birmingham where his car was stolen, Derbyshire where a stunt steam locomotive crashed into a quarry, and Bedfordshire where he chatted with fans.
