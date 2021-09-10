Parents of attacked footballer Danny Hodgson in Australia
- Published
The parents of a footballer who is in a coma after being attacked have arrived in Australia to be at his bedside.
Danny Hodgson, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, who plays for ECU Joondalup, suffered a brain bleed in the unprovoked assault in Perth on Sunday.
His parents Nicola and Peter had struggled to get a flight but finally arrived in the country on Thursday.
They said they hoped to visit the 25-year-old in hospital on "compassionate" grounds before having to quarantine.
'Devastated'
Peter Hodgson said: "There are so many people to thank, and we would like to start with our heartfelt appreciation for the dozens of voice and video messages from family, friends and even football superstars that we have received to play to Danny at his bedside.
"We are sure that they will help bring him round from his deep sleep and help his recovery."
Western Australia Police said a 15-year-old boy had been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the early-morning attack at Perth railway station.
He will appear before Perth Children's Court on 22 September.
ECU Joondalup's head coach Kenny Lowe said that everyone at the club was "devastated".
Mr Lowe, a former manager of Barrow AFC, said the players had been on a night out after the club's final game of the season when the attack happened.
He said Mr Hodgson, a former Carlisle United youth player, had undergone surgery at Perth Royal Hospital and been put into a coma to aid his recovery.
'Holding his hand'
Mr and Mrs Hodgson said they had been moved by the way the Western Australian community had "wrapped its arms around the family".
Mrs Hodgson said: "Danny's close family in Perth and his partner Jess have been at his bedside 24/7 since he was admitted to hospital and have not left his side.
"Constantly holding his hand and talking to him has kept him comforted.
"This has been a parent's worst nightmare, but the love and support from everyone has given us strength.
"We believe Danny will come out of this."
She said they would complete the mandatory two-week Covid hotel quarantine period, but were hoping to arrange a bedside visit on "compassionate grounds".
A fundraising page for the footballer has already raised more than A$115,000 (£61,000).
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.