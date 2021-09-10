BBC News

Tour of Britain: Stage six from Carlisle to Gateshead

Published
image source, Reuters
image captionOne of the hardest parts of the route was the climb up Hartside Pass

Crowds have lined the route of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain as riders left Carlisle and travelled the 200km (124-mile) route through Cumbria to Gateshead.

The scenic route covered Ullswater, Penrith and Alston across the Pennines, Tyne Valley and Gateshead.

But although picturesque, it included 3,000m (9,842ft) of climbing for the riders.

One of the most strenuous parts of the course was the climb up Hartside Pass.

image source, Reuters
image captionSpectators wrote a message in chalk on the road at Hartside Pass in Alston
image source, Reuters
image captionThere was a total of 3,000m (9,842ft) of climbing for the riders on Friday

The race started in Penzance in Cornwall on Sunday and ends in Aberdeen on Sunday.

image source, Reuters
image captionRiders in action at Hartside Pass

Overnight leader Wout Van Aert from Belgium was first to cross the line at the Angel of the North in Gateshead.

The result is his third win in six days on his debut with the Tour of Britain.

Britain's Ethan Hayter was in second place after he sprinted to victory on stage five yesterday in the North West as the tour snaked from Alderley Park to Warrington.

image source, Reuters
image captionSpectators - some dressed patriotically - lined the route of Hartside Pass in Alston
image source, PA Media
image captionMark Cavendish was among the riders who passed Ullswater in the leg of the race

Stage seven of the race starts tomorrow in Hawick in the Scottish Borders and ends in Edinburgh.

The final stage is played out in north-east Scotland on Sunday, with the winner crowned in Aberdeen.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

