Carlisle stab victim named as Ryan Kirkpatrick
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death in Carlisle was "the light" of his family, they have said.
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, died at the scene of the attack in Carlyle's Court in the city centre on Saturday evening.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and police are also questioning three people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
In a statement, his family said Mr Kirkpatrick, from Carlisle, was "beautiful, kind and caring".
It added: "Funny, strong, loving and charming, your cheeky smile will be imprinted in our hearts forever. Cherished memories remembered until we can hold you again."
They described Mr Kirkpatrick as a "loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend" as well as the "owner of his much-loved sausage dog Frank".
Cumbria Police described his death as "a shocking and tragic incident".
