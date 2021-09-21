Danny Hodgson: Punch-attack footballer in coma opens eyes
A footballer has opened his eyes for the first time two weeks after he was left in a coma following an attack.
Danny Hodgson, who plays for ECU Joondalup in Western Australia, suffered a brain injury in the state capital of Perth two weeks ago.
His friend Steve Burton said the 26-year-old former Carlisle United player was also squeezing people's hands.
Parents Nicola and Peter Hodgson, from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, are in hotel quarantine after flying out.
Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has also recorded Mr Hodgson a video message, encouraging him to "get well soon" and inviting him to Manchester to watch a match.
Mr Burton said Mr Hodgson, who is in intensive care in the Royal Perth Hospital, was still critical but that he was "over the moon" with his friend's progress.
Mr Hodgson was injured in an attack outside Perth railway station in the early hours of 5 September, police said.
Mr Burton continued: "The surgeons are pretty happy with his progress. He is responding to commands like squeezing hands and he is breathing on his own with some machine-assistance.
"He has also opened his eyes today which was amazing. His girlfriend Jess said they were open for about 20 minutes. It's all progress.
"The family are over the moon with these little strides."
Later on Tuesday Mr Hodgson's team will play a charity match against Perth Glory at Dorrien Gardens in West Perth to raise money for their team-mate.
He has also received messages of support from UK clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Cleator Moor Celtic FC, and Carlisle United FC.
United's Cristiano Ronaldo said in his video message: "Hi Danny, I just heard about your history, I hope you get well soon.
"And I invite you, for you to come to one of [our] games in Manchester, so, get well soon my friend."
Mr Hodgson's mother said she and her husband were "overwhelmed" and grateful for the support they were receiving.
"It is challenging to remain positive in hotel quarantine when all we want to do is wrap our arms around Danny," she said.
However, he was "stable" and surrounded by his "Perth family", she added.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear in court in Perth on 22 September.
