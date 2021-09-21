Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial
A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria.
Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022.
Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered at a residential site north of Carlisle in October 2018.
Investigators believed the alleged victim could have been living in the shed for up to 40 years.
Mr Swailes senior, of Hadrian Park, Brampton Old Road, Carlisle, and his son appeared before Carlisle Crown Court earlier this year to deny charges of modern slavery.
Prosecutors told the court the men "conspired together and with others" to arrange or facilitate the travel of a worker with a view to exploitation, which both defendants denied.
The alleged victim, who is British, was found in the 6ft shed by investigators from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and has since received specialist support.
During a short crown court hearing earlier in front of Judge Richard Archer, it was confirmed that a death certificate had been received in respect of Mr Swailes senior.
Mr Swailes junior, of Low Harker, Carlisle, is still due to stand trial in January 2022.
