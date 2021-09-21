Duchess of Cambridge takes Windermere trip with survivors
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken a boat trip on Windermere in the company of two Holocaust survivors.
They were members of group of about 300 orphans brought to Cumbria in 1945 to recuperate after being liberated from a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia.
Having previously heard about the history of the Windermere Children, Catherine had expressed a wish to meet some in person and hear their stories.
She also took part in outdoor activities with air cadets.
After the boat trip she spoke to some of the relatives of the Windermere Children, who told her how their loved ones' stay in the Lake District helped them recover from the trauma of their childhood experiences and go on to build successful lives.
Her Royal Highness is Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets and she joined a group in outdoor activities, including mountain biking and an abseil.
Itelouwa Odipe, 13, and from Lancaster, spoke to the her while waiting to abseil, although he decided not to take the drop.
He said: "She said it was really good and I should try it.
"I think she was very kind. Even though she is a royal highness she still does things normal humans do."
The duchess asked the teenagers about the activities they took part in and how the pandemic had affected their mental health.
Abby Armstrong, 14, from Lancaster, said: "I found out this morning we would be meeting her and it was a total shock. I was just like 'wow'.
"She was very nice and not what I was expecting, she was more down to earth."
