Armed officers deployed to Carlisle addresses but no public threat, police say
- Published
Armed officers have been deployed to an area of Carlisle to deal with an "ongoing incident", police have said.
Cumbria Constabulary said officers were at a number of addresses in the Whernside area and armed police had been sent as a precaution.
However, a spokesman said there was not believed to be any risk to the public.
The force is urging people to avoid the area while its officers deal with the situation.
