Ryan Kirkpatrick death: Two men arrested in Ireland
Two men have been arrested in the Republic of Ireland in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in Carlisle.
Ryan Kirkpatrick died on the evening of 18 September at Carlyle's Court.
A 23-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of his murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Two men from north Cumbria were arrested in Ireland on Tuesday and are in custody, police said.
Three others were earlier arrested and bailed on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Cumbria Police continued to appeal for information and asked witnesses to come forward.
