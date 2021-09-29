BBC News

Ryan Kirkpatrick death: Two men arrested in Ireland

Published
image source, Family handout
image caption, Ryan Kirkpatrick died after being stabbed in Carlisle city centre

Two men have been arrested in the Republic of Ireland in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in Carlisle.

Ryan Kirkpatrick died on the evening of 18 September at Carlyle's Court.

A 23-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of his murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Two men from north Cumbria were arrested in Ireland on Tuesday and are in custody, police said.

Three others were earlier arrested and bailed on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Cumbria Police continued to appeal for information and asked witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.