Two Cumbria sites earmarked for nuclear waste disposal
Plans to dispose of Britain's nuclear waste stockpile underneath the Irish Sea off the Cumbrian coast have been unveiled.
The Copeland Geological Disposal Facility working group has earmarked two areas of west Cumbria for geological exploration.
However, it said there were no plans to use former or future coal mines for the purpose.
There are almost 80,000 tonnes of nuclear waste at Sellafield.
A Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) consists of a series of vaults and tunnels deep underground, or under the sea, where the material would be buried.
Radioactive Waste Management said one potential area included a site near Gosforth, Seascale and Beckermet and the another included a site near Millom, Haverigg and Kirksanton.
'Very early part'
Mark Cullinan, chair of the Copeland GDF working group, said: "Over the past 11 months we have talked to local people and looked at the data available.
"The group feels confident that we have selected two search areas worthy of further consideration as an initial starting point going forward.
"We are still in the very early part of the GDF journey and it's up to the local authorities and Radioactive Waste Management to decide whether we progress further."
Copeland Council previously showed interest in having an underground GDF but Cumbria County Council refused permission in 2013.
The GDF would store the UK's higher activity radioactive waste, the most radioactive variety, underneath several hundred metres of solid rock.
The government first invited local authorities to volunteer to host the store in 2006 but said they could not proceed if local people opposed plans.
Copeland and Allerdale Borough Councils and Cumbria County Council expressed an interest in housing a facility in 2012.
