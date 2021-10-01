Rogue builder £29k money launderers sentenced
Two men who laundered £29,000 conned from a pensioner by rogue builders have been given suspended prison sentences.
The 78-year-old victim from Cumbria paid for roof work that was not carried out, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The money was traced to Christopher Alan Steele, 42, and John Joseph Mason McMeekin, 50, both from County Durham.
Both admitted conspiring to transfer criminal property with McMeekin sentenced to a year and Steele 13 months suspended for 18 months.
The court heard unknown men visited the victim's home in 2018 purporting to be roofing contractors.
They falsely told him urgent work was required and, in the months that followed, lied by claiming repairs had been carried out.
A building surveyor who conducted a full inspection of the property confirmed no recent work had been done.
Had it been, it would have cost no more than a few hundred pounds, the court heard.
Visits by the unidentified fraudsters were reinforced by telephone calls demanding payment.
"The fraudsters have never been identified," prosecutor Jonathan Duffy told the sentencing hearing.
Mr Duffy went on to say of Steele and McMeekin: "Clearly both defendants played their part in receiving some or all of the money provided by [the householder]. They benefited from the proceeds of the fraud."
Steele, of Tantobie near Stanley, also admitted possessing criminal property and was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work.
Both he and McMeekin, of Ash Green Way in Bishop Auckland, were given four month night-time curfews and rehabilitation orders.
