Ryan Kirkpatrick death: Two more arrests in fatal stabbing

Published
Image source, Family handout
Image caption, Ryan Kirkpatrick died after being stabbed in Carlisle city centre

Two further people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Carlisle.

Ryan Kirkpatrick died on the evening of 18 September at Carlyle's Court in the city centre.

A 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Carlisle, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A total of 10 people have been arrested as part of the investigation, Cumbria Police said.

Officers continue to appeal anyone with information to come forward.

