Ban for Carlisle breeder whose neglect left dogs in pain
- Published
A woman has been banned from keeping or working with animals after admitting the "chronic neglect" of her dogs.
Kelly Latuskie, formerly of Carlisle, allowed them to suffer pain by not having them treated for dental disease, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
She kept more animals for breeding and took in more at her dog daycare than her licences permitted, it was told.
She was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £17,090 in costs and surcharge.
A complaint to Carlisle City Council said Latuskie was breeding more puppies than her licence allowed and regularly looking after more dogs than the 30 permitted at her daycare business.
A search of official microchipping databases found Latuskie had registered and sold at least 117 Cavapoo and Cockapoo puppies between June 2019 and December 2020 when she was only permitted to have one litter at a time.
Staff were required to look after more than the recommended 10 dogs each, sometimes up to 30, the authority said.
Officials visiting her home in December found 22 dogs in "squalid dirty conditions", the council said.
There were two stud dogs and 20 breeding bitches, although her licence only permitted four.
Many had ear infections and dental disease and a council-appointed veterinary surgeon said they were "suffering from chronic neglect" and in deteriorating health, the authority said.
Latuskie's inadequate transport and accommodation controls resulted in five dogs being killed by other dogs, it said.
Latuskie is banned from owning, keeping, dealing or transporting animals and from working in a business involving animals.
She may not appeal to have the ban lifted for three years.
She is banned for life from applying for a council licence to run a business involving animals.
