Appleby in bid to improve people's mental health
A market town in rural Cumbria is campaigning to improve the mental health of its residents.
Several of the benches around Appleby will have labels, inviting people on their own to sit down and have a chat.
Cafes and pubs will also create "friendly sharing tables" for those dining on their own but who want to speak to like-minded people.
Mayor of Appleby, Gareth Hayes, said: "Appleby is a very friendly town, and we have taken it a step further."
The initiative, aimed at highlighting the importance of being kind, friendly and making space to talk, is being launched on Sunday - World Mental Health Day.
Mr Hayes said: "Loneliness is something that can affect any one of us at any point in our lives, but this issue has become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many people are living on their own and can go for days without speaking to another person, others enjoy meeting new people and having a chat.
"Creating spaces where you can meet new and old friends captures the friendliness of our town."
