James Bond actor Daniel Craig gives £10k to 'Three Dads Walking'
Film star Daniel Craig has donated £10,000 to three fathers who have set out on a 300-mile walk to raise funds for a suicide prevention charity after their daughters took their own lives.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen's "Three Dads Walking" trek will see them walk between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk.
They are raising money for the Papyrus charity.
They said the donation from the James Bond actor was "amazing".
Mr Airey said he was happy that the actor had let them to share the news of his generosity.
"Allowing us to shout about it is fantastic news, especially as he's just about the most famous film actor in the world at the moment, isn't he?" he said.
Mr Airey's daughter Sophie died just before Christmas in 2018, while Mr Palmer’s daughter Beth took her own life in March 2020 and Mr Owen's daughter Emily died just days before.
He has previously said they took up the challenge because they wanted to stop others going through what they had.
"We've been thrown into this place," he said.
"We didn't choose to be here, but now we're here, we've got to do something with it.
"If we can help other families, let's do it."
The trio, who set out earlier, will be walking about 20 miles a day between Mr Airey's home, near Cumbria, Mr Palmer's house in Sale, Greater Manchester, and Mr Owen's property in Shouldham, Norfolk.
They expect to complete the challenge on 23 October.
If you're affected by the issues in this piece, you can find support from BBC Action Line.
