Third site in Allerdale earmarked to handle radioactive waste
A third site in Cumbria has been earmarked for the underground disposal of Britain's nuclear waste stockpile.
The Copeland Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) working group had already earmarked two areas of west Cumbria for geological exploration.
Now the Allerdale GDF Working Group has added a 89 sq mile (230 sq km) area to the search for the best site.
The Lake District National Park is not being considered for the disposal of nuclear waste.
There are also no plans to use former or future coal mines for the purpose.
The latest site being considered is made up of 13 Allerdale districts, including near Aspatria, Maryport and Seaton.
There are almost 80,000 tonnes of nuclear waste at Sellafield.
A Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) consists of a series of vaults and tunnels deep underground, or under the sea, where the material would be buried.
The other areas being considered are a site near Gosforth, Seascale and Beckermet and a site near Millom, Haverigg and Kirksanton.
'Most radioactive'
The Allerdale GDF's independent chair, Jocelyn Manners-Armstrong, said: "We looked at issues such as safety and security, community requirements, the environment and existing or required transport links.
She said she would now be writing to local residents detailing the next steps in the search for the best area.
Copeland Council previously showed interest in having an underground GDF but Cumbria County Council refused permission in 2013.
The GDF would store the UK's higher activity radioactive waste, the most radioactive variety, underneath several hundred metres of solid rock.
The government first invited local authorities to volunteer to host the store in 2006 but said they could not proceed if local people opposed plans.
Copeland and Allerdale Borough Councils and Cumbria County Council expressed an interest in housing a facility in 2012.
