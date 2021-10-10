Man found dead after woman and boy hit by car in Egremont
- Published
A man has been found dead in woodland a short time after a woman and child were injured on a street in Cumbria.
Police said a red Kia Rio struck the woman in her 40s and a boy at about 14:30 BST on Saturday in Egremont.
The driver - a man in his 20s - then attacked the woman who suffered stab wounds to her arm, the force added.
About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash also involving a red Kia Rio, and a man in his 20s was found dead nearby.
Cumbria Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening, while the child - who is of secondary school age - was treated for minor injuries.
There is "no perceived threat to the wider public", officers added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.