Drug courier told police Covid blocked cannabis smell
- Published
A cannabis courier who claimed he could not smell his illegal cargo because he had recently recovered from Covid has been jailed for more than a year.
Quynh Thai was detained in Carlisle after a police pursuit in September.
Officers found 13kg of the drug - with an estimated street value of £130,000 - in vacuum-sealed packages.
Thai, a Vietnamese national of no fixed abode, admitted possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply, breaching a suspended term for cannabis production.
He had appeared before Greater Manchester magistrates in November on the latter charge.
'Food parcel'
Carlisle Crown Court heard police initially tried to stop a Toyota Prius driven by Thai on the M6 close to Southwaite, between Penrith and Carlisle, on 9 September.
After he sped away he was later detained in the Durdar area close to the city.
Officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and found packages within large laundry bags inside a cardboard box in the boot.
Thai told police he had entered the UK illegally in 2014 and been offered £200 by an unidentified man in an Asian food shop in Manchester to drive a vehicle to an address in Carlisle.
"He claimed he was told it was medicine and food," said Gerard Rogerson, prosecuting.
"Asked if he had smelled a strong smell of cannabis, he said he had had Covid three weeks before and couldn't smell it."
One of the main symptoms of coronavirus is a loss of taste and/or smell.
Jailing Thai for 14 months, Judge Nicholas Barker said: "You fled from the police initially. I am quite satisfied that was because you knew exactly what was in the car and you knew the reason why you were driving it."
