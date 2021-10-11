BBC News

Drug courier told police Covid blocked cannabis smell

Image source, Cumbria Police
Image caption, Quynh Thai sped away from police when they tried to stop him on the M6

A cannabis courier who claimed he could not smell his illegal cargo because he had recently recovered from Covid has been jailed for more than a year.

Quynh Thai was detained in Carlisle after a police pursuit in September.

Officers found 13kg of the drug - with an estimated street value of £130,000 - in vacuum-sealed packages.

Thai, a Vietnamese national of no fixed abode, admitted possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply, breaching a suspended term for cannabis production.

He had appeared before Greater Manchester magistrates in November on the latter charge.

'Food parcel'

Carlisle Crown Court heard police initially tried to stop a Toyota Prius driven by Thai on the M6 close to Southwaite, between Penrith and Carlisle, on 9 September.

After he sped away he was later detained in the Durdar area close to the city.

Officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and found packages within large laundry bags inside a cardboard box in the boot.

Thai told police he had entered the UK illegally in 2014 and been offered £200 by an unidentified man in an Asian food shop in Manchester to drive a vehicle to an address in Carlisle.

"He claimed he was told it was medicine and food," said Gerard Rogerson, prosecuting.

"Asked if he had smelled a strong smell of cannabis, he said he had had Covid three weeks before and couldn't smell it."

One of the main symptoms of coronavirus is a loss of taste and/or smell.

Jailing Thai for 14 months, Judge Nicholas Barker said: "You fled from the police initially. I am quite satisfied that was because you knew exactly what was in the car and you knew the reason why you were driving it."

