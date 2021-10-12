Covid: Furness General Hospital breached safety law over staff PPE
A hospital where a radiographer died after contracting Covid failed to fit some staff properly for face masks, an investigation has found.
Simon Guest, who worked at Furness General Hospital in Barrow, Cumbria, died in April 2020.
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation prompted by his death found University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust had breached health and safety law.
The trust has declined to comment.
An HSE spokesman said the breach concerned the personal protective equipment (PPE) issued to staff by the trust.
"Our inspectors identified a breach of health and safety law resulting in formal written advice to the trust," the spokesman said.
"The investigation identified that not all persons had received adequate face fit testing to ensure that the masks, worn as protective equipment for certain procedures, formed a tight seal to the face.
"Confirmation was provided by the trust that remedial action had been taken."
'Gentle soul'
At the time of Mr Guest's death his wife Nicky said the family was "overwhelmed with grief at the loss of our beloved Simon to Covid-19".
She said: "Simon was special, a true gentleman and a great role model to all.
"He was a gentle soul and so very caring with both his patients and NHS colleagues.
"Simon had a fantastic sense of humour. His work ethic and personality were like sunshine and light even in the darkest of times."
Lead radiographer for the Furness General Hospital Rose Byron said: "Simon was a modest man and would be stunned by the outpouring of grief, and love being shown for him."
