Allerdale councillor Peter Little jailed for threatening email
- Published
A councillor has been jailed for 18 weeks after sending a "grossly offensive" and threatening email.
Peter Little, 37, sent the message to Allerdale Council's chief executive, Andrew Seekings, in September in which he threatened him and the Tory MP for Workington Mark Jenkinson.
Little, from Maryport, Cumbria, pleaded guilty at Workington Magistrates' Court to sending an offensive message.
Mr Jenkinson said abuse had become "an accepted part of political life".
"That has to change," he said.
"It is a very tiny, loud minority that think it's acceptable to make these threats."
In the email Little used a sexual swear word to suggest Mr Seekings and Mr Jenkinson would come to harm.
The MP said the independent councillor's actions were "much worse" because the email had been sent to a council official who had not put himself into the political arena.
"That's not to justify attacks on elected members in any way but he's a paid officer going about his job and absolutely does not deserve to be subjected to any that," he said.
Restraining order
Politicians have been sharing stories of the abuse they have been experienced in light of the murder of Southend West MP Sir David Amess on Friday.
Mr Jenkinson said: "Today's robust action from Cumbria Police, the CPS and Workington's magistrates - and their defence of both individuals and democracy - is welcomed."
Little, of Grasmere Terrace, had already been given a 12-week suspended prison sentence, plus a restraining order, in August after he admitted two other charges of threatening behaviour.
He had been told he could keep his seat on the council because the sentence was shorter than the three months required by law to disqualify him as a councillor, but he was removed from his political group, Allerdale Independents.
He has been sentenced to six weeks in prison for sending the "grossly offensive" email, a spokesperson for Workington Magistrates' Court said.
The suspended sentence was activated and will be served consecutively.
