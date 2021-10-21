'Breathtakingly dangerous' Carlisle teen driver detained
- Published
A teenager who rammed a police vehicle and hit almost twice the 30mph limit on residential Carlisle roads has been locked up for what a judge called "breathtakingly dangerous" driving.
Ben Hull, 19, came to the attention of officers in the Orton Road area as his Ford Mondeo had no lights on.
He drove off, sparking a pursuit, and then reversed into a police car.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court he admitted dangerous driving and has now been sentenced to nine months.
The court was told Hull, of Lowther Road, motored over speed bumps, flouted other rules on narrow roads lined with parked vehicles and trees, with the officer following hitting 54mph to try to keep up.
'Miracle no-one injured'
After reversing into a patrol car at a junction he took off again before crashing into a parked vehicle, tried to flee and had to be Tasered before he could be brought under control.
Judge Guy Mathieson said: "The driving on this occasion was breathtakingly dangerous.
"It is a miracle that nobody else was injured and that includes you, significantly."
The pursuit happened five months after he was released from youth detention having received a two-year sentence for grievous bodily harm with intent.
Speaking of this, the judge told him: "It is a shocking catalogue, Mr Hull, of someone who has given up and doesn't care what he does or the impact on other people."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.