Carlisle woman is crowned Britain's fittest farmer
- Published
A woman from Cumbria has been crowned Britain's fittest farmer a year after pulling out of the contest because of contact with someone with Covid-19.
Erica Robison, 32, from Carlisle said she was delighted to win the female section of the a contest run by Farmers Weekly magazine.
James Arney, 26, from Somerset, won the male award for the second year running.
Ms Robison said the award was judged on "how we raise awareness of mental wellbeing" as well as physical tests.
She told BBC Radio Cumbria she was disappointed to have to pull out in 2020 after "getting pinged".
But the extra time had "mentally prepared me more", she said.
Ms Robison, who works as a personal trainer as well as on her family's farm, said: "I'm just trying to ingrain in all my clients that if you step out of your comfort zone anything can be achieved.
"I'm proof of that. Don't stop when you're tired, stop when you are done."
She said she will "absolutely defend" her title in 2022.
Mr Arney said during coronavirus lockdowns he and his brother created a gym at their farm.
He said: "I certainly didn't think I'd do [Fittest Farmer] a second time, but I thought I had to go back and defend my title - so that no one could say it was just luck that I won the first year."
Britain's Fittest Farmer was created by Farmers Weekly to "spark a vital discussion about the physical and mental health of the nation's farmers", a spokesman said.
Contestants underwent interviews about mental health and how they try to motivate people before the final 20 took part in the physical trials at Tom Kemp's Farm Fitness centre in Essex.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.