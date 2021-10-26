Workington man Sean Blaney admits killing brother Leon Blaney
A man has admitted killing his brother while having delusional thoughts.
George Leon Blaney, who was 39 and known as Leon, was found dead at his home in Workington, Cumbria, last year.
Sean Blaney, 38, also from Workington, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
In a statement read to Carlisle Crown Court he admitted attacking his brother "using weapons that were already in his house".
The statement continued: "I accept that I was having delusional thoughts at the time concerning my brother and I accept that these psychotic delusions provide the explanation for my actions."
Police and paramedics were called to Leon Blaney's home on Garnet Crescent at about 13:25 BST on 23 June last year.
A previous court hearing was told his body had been found by his 70-year-old mother.
A psychiatric report will be prepared before the defendant, of Shore Terrace, Salterbeck, is sentenced in December.
