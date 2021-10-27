Cumbria man downloaded child pornography hours before arrest
A man who downloaded illegal images of children just two hours before police called at his home has been sentenced.
John Eyre, 60, was arrested by police in March 2020 acting on information provided by an external agency.
Officers found 417 indecent photographs of children on a mobile phone and computer - 149 of these were classed in category A, the most serious.
Eyre, of Cleator Moor, Cumbria, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to eight months, suspended for two years.
The court heard some of what was found were moving pictures and some featured children aged just two.
There had been "diligent" online searches for particular types of illegal images, the court was told, which indicated Eyre's sexual interest in children.
Detectives also recovered a secure folder he had used in a bid to cover his tracks.
'Disgusting and destructive'
Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said fresh images were being downloaded just two hours before Eyre's arrest and there were also suggestions the defendant had been accessing chat rooms and sites to discuss images with those of a similar mindset.
Eyre initially denied wrongdoing but later admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children during a six-month period, and one count of possessing 22 prohibited images of children.
Judge Simon Medland QC said a positive pre-sentence report had been prepared by the probation service, and concluded there was a "reasonable prospect of reform".
As a result, he suspended an eight-month jail term for two years and imposed 30 days' rehabilitation.
"Had police not intervened when they did, it would have carried on," the judge said.
He told the defendant: "(Those) under 16 have a right to be treated as children and the right not to be treated as sexual objects for the gratification of men in their private time.
"Your interest," he added, "perpetuates what is a disgusting and destructive trade."
Eyre must sign the sex offenders' register, and abide by the strict terms of a prevention order, for 10 years. His electronic devices must be forfeited and destroyed.
