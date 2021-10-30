West Cumbria anti-social behaviour: Shop owner vows she won't be beaten
- Published
A Workington shop owner says she has been pelted with stones, had graffiti sprayed on walls and a bin set on fire, amid a spike in anti-social behaviour.
Almost 3,000 incidents have been reported in west Cumbria in the last 12 months - a rise of more than 500 from two years ago, figures show.
Julie Cass, who has run Akitts store in the town for 30 years, vowed she "won't be beaten", but has appealed for help.
Cumbria Police has received "multiple reports" of trouble in town centres.
Several arrests, for crimes including criminal damage and assault, have been made as part of a continuing operation to target anti-social behaviour.
Vandals recently climbed on to a charity shop roof and threw tiles to the ground.
Gangs on bikes
BBC Radio Cumbria, which has been investigating the issue, was told by police that the rise could be related to young people coming out of lockdown.
Officers have been carrying out patrols and working with schools and the families of children involved.
Ms Cass, who runs Akitts furniture store, said groups of up to 50 young people had been carelessly riding bikes through the town centre.
"We have one gang who ride around on bicycles and scooters who almost hit people all the time," she said.
"If you approach them and ask them to dismount in nice words, they are very, very, abusive - they even ride them in the shop sometimes, they blocked the door before."
Incidents of anti-social behaviour in west Cumbria:
- 2,967, October 1, 2020 - October 1, 2021
- 2,842. October 1, 2019 - October 1, 2020
- 2,403, October 1, 2018 - October 1, 2019
Ms Cass, who has traded in the town for 30 years, said her car windscreen wipers had been pulled off and someone had "stamped all over" the bonnet.
She also said a fire which had been set in a bin almost spread to her business.
"[There's] an older gang who sit behind my backdoor in the loading bays and play loud music, they smoke cannabis and the smell comes in the shop, it's horrific," she added.
"It has never been as bad as this before - I am still here, I won't be beaten, but we do need some help.
"I would like their parents to experience what I have to experience on a daily basis and see how they would feel."
During an operation on Monday, police neighbourhood officers were verbally abused and witnessed two youths causing damage to Christmas lights on Murray Road, Workington. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public order.
A 36-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of theft.
Sgt Scott Adam said operations to tackle anti-social behaviour would continue.
"It creates a blight in society, negatively affecting individuals, their wider families, and whole communities," he added.
Peter McCall, Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, described the actions of the offenders as "a real irritant" to communities and businesses.
"Very often the behaviour may not actually be criminal and therefore policing is not always the answer.
"That is why agencies such as councils, housing, schools and indeed business owners need to engage with the police to deal effectively with the culprits," the Conservative representative said.
"That said, where evidence exists, the police can, do and must deal robustly with the offenders."
