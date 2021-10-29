Flooding in Cumbria: Clear up begins as rain continues
The clear up has begun in Cumbria after some 40 homes were flooded due to torrential rain.
Honister Pass saw more than 30cm (12in) in a 24-hour period, with roads blocked and rail services disrupted.
One of the affected premises, Keswick Rugby Club, said the water had gone but games this weekend were cancelled.
However, with rain continuing to fall, motorists are warned that some roads are only passable with care, and people should only travel if it is essential.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, meaning some disruption is possible, and the Environment Agency has nine flood warnings (where flooding is expected) and 15 flood alerts (where it is possible) in place on Friday morning.
Keswick Rugby Club's pitch and clubhouse were among the premises flooded on Thursday.
Chairman Allan Lambert said: "We spent a couple of hours yesterday clearing it out.
"It's now clear of water, and we can start on the drying out and preparations for opening again, but there will be no rugby here this weekend."
George Cherian, who runs the Honest Lawyer bar and restaurant in Keswick, said work to clear up was ongoing but he was concerned that there may be further flooding.
He said: "At the moment we are standing next to a roaring river, a really angry river, and I just want that to go.
"Then we'll just see what happens, just what the damage is going to cost, and then we'll take it from there."
Andy Brown, flood and coast manager at the Environment Agency, said: "I have seen some indicative forecasts that might suggest we might have some drier interludes in the weeks ahead.
"I'm sure we are all hoping that will be the case and it will allow the land to dry out and the lake levels to drop in advance of any future substantial storm events like the one we have just had."
