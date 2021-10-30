Lake District dogs praised for 'raising alarm' when owner collapsed
- Published
Two dogs that apparently raised the alarm and protected their owner after he lost consciousness have been hailed as "amazing" by rescue teams.
The 71-year-old was walking in Braithwaite How, near Keswick, when he collapsed earlier.
Rescuers said a black Labrador "incredibly" ran after another walker they had recently passed, barking and "trying to get her to return".
She then found a golden retriever lying beside the man and called for help.
Volunteers from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team turned out as well as a crew from the North West Ambulance Service.
"Incredibly one of his dogs ran after the passing walker barking to get her attention and tried to get her to return, which she duly did. She found the other dog lying by the unconscious man," a rescue team spokesperson said.
"She phoned 999 for assistance and by the time the team had arrived the man had regained consciousness, and after an assessment by a team medic he was able to walk down the hill to an awaiting ambulance.
"Many thanks to the passing walker and the amazing dogs."
The man was taken to hospital for further checks.
