Cars and lorry hit in M6 Tebay wrong-way smash
A car transporter was among four vehicles involved in a crash when an elderly motorist went the wrong way down the M6 motorway.
A man in his 80s drove a silver Ford Focus southbound on the northbound carriageway at Tebay services at about 16:00 GMT, Cumbria Police said.
The car then collided with a BMW, an Audi and the Scania transporter.
The Ford driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. The other drivers suffered minor injuries.
The M6 southbound and two lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed as a result, police said.
