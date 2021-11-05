Stoke father and sons sentenced for Appleby horse fair feud fight
- Published
A father and two of his sons have been sentenced for attacking another family at Appleby Horse Fair.
Bernard McGinley, 44, and sons Cornelius, 22, and Barney, 19, hit a man and a 14-year-old boy on 13 August.
Carlisle Crown Court heard McGinley told the two victims he ran the fair and would "murder" them.
All three McGinleys, from Stoke-on-Trent, admitted affray. Bernard McGinley was given a suspended prison sentence and his sons community orders.
The court heard the trio attacked the pair outside the Grapes pub on The Sands in Appleby after an alleged slight was made against a young female family member.
The two victims were trying to sell a horse when a group of eight or nine men approached and told them to "get off the fair".
The 14-year-old was struck in the face, stomach and head, and was kicked while on the floor and hit with a metal bar, although he suffered only minor injuries.
Bernard McGinley hit the man four times and shouted "get out this fair, I'll murder the two of you" and also "I run this fair", prosecutor Helena Williams said.
'Unattractive and distressing'
The man attended hospital, underwent a CT scan which showed a facial fracture and suffered a laceration to the back of his head which was glued.
In an impact statement, he said: "Since this incident my mental health has severely been affected. I no longer like to leave the house as I feel terrified for my life."
He added: "I truly am fearful of the McGinley family and what they may be capable of."
Recorder Mark Ainsworth said the attack was "deeply unattractive and distressing".
Bernard McGinley, of Shelford Road, had an eight-month jail term suspended for a year.
Cornelius McGinley, of Hollywall Lane, and Barney McGinley, also of Shelford Road, received 12 month community orders.
All three men were ordered to complete 200 hours' unpaid work and banned from contacting the two victims in any way for six months.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.