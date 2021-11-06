Man killed in A590 tractor and car crash named
A man who died in a collision between his car and a tractor in Cumbria has been identified.
The crashed happened on the westbound carriageway of the A590, between J36 and Brettargh Holt roundabout, at 17:45 GMT on Thursday.
The driver of the car, Tony "Smudge" Smith, 52, from Barrow, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor driver was uninjured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Cumbria Police.
