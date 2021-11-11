Family's tribute to man killed in collision with tractor on A590
- Published
A man who died in a crash between his car and a tractor was "incredibly special", his family said.
Tony Smith, known as Smudge, was pronounced dead on the A590, between M6 junction 36 and Brettargh Holt roundabout, last Thursday.
The 52-year-old from Barrow was "someone who would always see the positive and try to make others smile", his children said.
Cumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses and dashcam footage.
In a statement, Mr Smith's children said: "He was unbelievably selfless and filled our lives with so much love and laughter.
"His passing has left our family with the biggest hole and we will love and miss him forever."
The collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the A590 at 17:45 GMT on 4 November and involved the tractor and a Honda CRV.
