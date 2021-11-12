Barrow baby death: Woman and man charged
A woman and a man have been charged following the death of a baby boy.
The one-year-old died in Barrow, Cumbria, in January and an investigation was launched.
Laura Castle, 38, from Barrow has been charged with murder, and Scott Castle, 34, from Barrow, has been charged with causing or allowing a person's death.
Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Barrow Magistrates' Court later on Friday, Cumbria Police said.
