Carlisle recycling plant fire left smouldering over environmental concerns
- Published
A recycling centre fire which started a week ago has been left to smoulder in case putting it out causes more damage to the environment, crews have said.
Hundreds of tonnes of waste caught fire at Rockcliffe Industrial Estate, Carlisle, prompting fears over fumes.
The building is structurally unsafe to enter due to damage and partial collapse "caused by the ferocity" of the blaze, Cumbria's fire service said.
The risk to the public is significantly lower than when it first started.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was likely to burn "for a considerable time".
"The environmental risks from any firefighting activity may be greater than allowing it to burn out in a controlled manner at this time," a spokesperson said.
"The risk from asbestos is significantly lower as the structure is no longer on fire, just some of the contents of the building, although some may remain involved from the collapse."
The blaze took hold at a unit containing wood, plastics and household waste last Monday, with multiple appliances involved in tackling it.
It will continue to be monitored by teams, including environmental services.
People nearby are being advised to keep windows and doors closed if they believe smoke is affecting them.
"We are keeping a close eye on it while also observing the environmental issues caused by both firefighting activity and the effect of any residual smoke," the service added.
