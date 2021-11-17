Duddon Mosses: Tree felling on peat mosslands opposed
Plans to cut down trees on an ancient peat mossland have prompted angry opposition from residents and local politicians.
Natural England wants to fell trees around the upper Duddon Estuary in west Cumbria and "rewet" the bog.
Cumbria County councillor Matt Brereton said the habitats of endangered species such as hazel dormice, red squirrel and Natterjack toads could be lost.
Natural England has been approached for comment.
Mr Brereton said work was due to start within weeks but residents at a drop-in consultation with Natural England in the village of Broughton said it was the first they had heard about the project.
"If you want to get anything done you need to bring the community along with you and holding this poorly-advertised meeting just a few days out from when wholescale felling of trees is due to take place is simply not the correct way to go about things," he said.
Mr Brereton has started a petition calling on Natural England to put the work on hold until "a proper consultation process has been held".
He added: "At the very least Natural England should have consulted with Cumbria County as the lead authority for highways and flooding, and that has simply not happened."
Duddon Mosses was an "almost unique heathland habit" and had an important role in naturally managing water levels and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere, Mr Brereton said.
The tree felling appeared to be intended to restore peatland and its benefits in capturing carbon from the atmosphere but Natural England was "going about things in a heavy-handed way", he said.
"No-one wants to see drastic change that cannot easily be reversed, such as cutting down every tree where it stands," he said.